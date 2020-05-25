Anushka Sharma Gets Candid About Bouncing Back With 'Pataal Lok' Post 'Zero'

It is not a hidden fact that Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been busy with her stint as a producer with her recently released, Amazon Prime web series Paatal Lok. The actor was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero and since then she seems to have taken a sabbatical from her acting career with no new projects of her doing the rounds. Anushka Sharma was reportedly immensely involved in the production process of Paatal Lok and recently revealed in an interview with a prominent journalist about what drove her into the project.

Anushka Sharma was all praises for Sudip Sharma, writer of Paatal Lok

Anushka Sharma opened up about this as she said that the concept of humans failing humanity at large for their own personal gains and power which Paatal Lok spoke about, attracted her towards it. Anushka Sharma also said how Paatal Lok delves into the aspect of people oppressing other people and how somehow it is okay in society. Anushka Sharma was also all praise for Paatal Lok's writer, Sudip Sharma's work wherein she called him one of the best writers in the country.

Anushka Sharma further said how Sudip has the ability to say something immensely complex in an economical way. Apart from the performances, the actor was also all praises for the performances in Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma called Jaideep Ahlawat who plays the titular role of Hathiram Chaudhury in Paatal Lok to be an 'institution' in himself. However, Anushka Sharma also spoke about her love for films at large.

Anushka Sharma spoke about her favourite scene from the series

The Sultan actor revealed that films are her first love and that they are like the test matches of cricket. Anushka Sharma further revealed how she has been involved in the series right from its inception to being the final product. She went on to say that as a producer, one must give the creative freedom to the makers of the project and allow them to 'empower' themselves. The PK actor also revealed her favourite scenes from the show to be the one wherein the protagonist Hathiram Chaudhury hurls some Haryanvi abuses on some local goons, winning the respect of his son but ends up being slapped by his wife.

The Band Baaja Baarat actor also spoke about the failure of her last film Zero wherein she said that she is working on not letting these things affect her. She further revealed that she has always been an extremely introspective person and that letting the failure of things affect you is very unhealthy. Talking about Paatal Lok, the series started streaming on May 15, 2020 and also stars Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

