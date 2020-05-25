Anushka Sharma's BTS Video Of 'Radha' From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Is A Must-watch

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma often makes headlines for all the right reasons. Be it her unique fashion statement or her acting skills, she never fails to entertain the audience and her fans. The actor has featured in several successful movies, including PK, NH 10, Sanju, and Band Baaja Baaraat, to name a few.

Her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal was loved by her fans. The film has Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Take a look at the making of the peppy song Radha, which was earlier shared by the makers of the film.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's BTS Video Of 'Butterfly' From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Is All Things Fun

Watch: Making of ‘Radha’ song

Jab Harry Met Sejal song Radha features Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry and Anushka Sharma aka Sejal loosening up and enjoying things in Europe. The video clip starts with Harry teasing Sejal that she cannot sing, and further taunting her to try singing. According to Anushka, her role as Sejal is an ‘enthu cutlet’ type of girl, and hence she accepts the challenge and sings. Meanwhile, on listening to her, Harry feels that there is no spice, and she sounds bland. So Sejal tries to spice things up by letting her hair down. Also, in the course of showing Harry that she is spicy enough, she realises the true meaning of freedom.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma To Sonam Kapoor, These B-town Divas Have An Enviable Earrings Collection

Later, in the clip, the director explains how it was in a way surreal to shoot the song as they were shooting a desi track on the streets of Europe. He also says that the entire team had to climb up and down the flight of palace stairs several times for the shoot. On a lighter note, he also said that "this has got some of them fit, while some of them unfit by the exercise”.

Further, Anushka Sharma also explains that she feels super comfortable shooting with SRK. The reason behind this was she did her debut film with him. In the video, it can be seen how the two stars are having a great time on the sets by playing the role of Harry and Sejal. From shooting at the top of a palace in Europe to trying to spice it up with Anushka’s fun-loving moves, Radha is all about the two lead characters having fun.

About the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a 2017 rom-com movie directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around the life of a middle-aged tour guide, Harry, who lives in his own bubble. However, his life changes when fate brings him across a chirpy girl (Sejal).

ALSO READ: Arunachal Gorkha Body Files NHRC Plaint Against Anushka Sharma For 'sexist Slur' In Paatal Lok

ALSO READ: COVID-19: An Aged Couple Meet Months After Being Apart; Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.