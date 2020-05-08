Anushka Sharma Did Not Appear In Any Major Role In 2009 & 2019; Read More

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is known for her stellar performances and realistic portrayal of characters. She kick-started her acting career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. Since then, there was no looking back. She slew her roles in flicks like Sultan, PK, NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do and Jab Harry Met Sejal, to name a few.

Anushka Sharma did not appear in any film in 2009 and 2019

Anushka Sharma is among the highest-paid Bollywood actors. She also co-founded a production company Clean Slate Films and a women clothing brand Nush. However, she did not have any release in 2009 and 2019. This shows that number 9 seems to be unlucky for her, as she did not appear in any film in both the years, a decade apart.

Anushka Sharma's movies

Anushka Sharma marked her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. After this, she took a gap of one year in 2009 and appeared in multiple flicks in 2010. Sharma collaborated with Shahid Kapoor in Badmaash Company and Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat. Both the films were well received by the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, they were highly successful at the box office.

Later on, Sharma has highly successful flicks including Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero in 2018. All the four flicks garnered her applause for her acting finesse. But she did not appear in any Bollywood films in 2019.

Anushka Sharma's other project

Anushka Sharma starred Angrezi Medium, in a special appearance. It has premiered online after the government announced lockdown. She is starring in one of its songs, Kudi Nu Nachne De. The Hindi Medium sequel also stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

