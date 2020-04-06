Anushka Sharma Shares Info About ‘immunity-boosting Food’ To Fight COVID-19

Anushka Sharma is doing the quarantine right as she is enjoying quality time with her husband Virat Kohli and also eating right. In a recent post, she suggested everything that one could eat during the coronavirus scare. Her choices are for the ones who have trouble with immunity discrepancies. She suggested locally available food items which can help people with low immunity or health problems.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, And Other Actors Who Started Out As Models

Anushka Sharma shared a healthy alternative for immunity boosting friends

Anushka Sharma shared the picture of her plate on her Instagram. She wrote, “Immunity boosting food” on the picture. In the picture where food items like moringa leaves or also called as drumstick leaves stir-fried and tamarind rasam with tomato and garlic in it. These food items are good to be consumed according to Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma's food suggestion can be reverted easily by at home and is a healthy option to follow during the quarantine diet.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh's Songs That Prove Their Sizzling Chemistry; See List

Here is what Anushka Sharma shared on her Instagram

Snippet Credits: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story

Anushka Sharma's quarantine diaries

Anushka Sharma has been very vocal about her way of spending quarantine hours. From cooking for her husband to giving new hairstyles to her hubby, Anushka Sharma has been updating her followers about her lockdown activities. She has also contributed to PM Cares and Maharashtra State Relief Fund to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 on the frontline. Anushka Sharma alongside husband Virat Kohli has also urged fans many a times to follow the social distancing norms. On March 5th, 2020, they were seen lighting a Diya in support of PM's #9pm9minute initiative.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma’s Playlist Is All You Need To Get Through The Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Asks 'Bore Hore Hoge?' As She shares Hilariously Relatable Quarantine Meme

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.