'Baaghi 3' & 'Angrezi Medium' Suffer At BO Due To COVID-19 Threat; Makers Plan Re-release

While the world continues to fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus, many countries are currently reeling under an economic uncertainty. It seems like the makers of films like Angrezi Medium and Baaghi 3, too, have faced major repercussions of the ongoing turmoil. The recently released films faced a huge blow at the box office, as the government officials had announced an embargo on theatres. However, the makers of Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium will re-release the film in theatres. Here are all the details.

Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium to re-release

As reported by a leading daily, plans are afoot to re-release Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium, which were severely hit by the Coronavirus restrictions. Baaghi 3, the third part of a highly successful franchise, was released on March 6, and had a reasonably successful opening week in spite of the viral threat. However, the second week witnessed a slump in Baaghi 3’s box office collections, as the viral threat escalated.

As for Angrezi Medium, which hit the theatres on March 13 tanked at the box office without a trace. While the producer Dinesh Vijan of Angrezi Medium has already announced his intentions to re-release the film as soon as the situation normalises, however, the situation regarding Baaghi 3’s re-release seems to be a bit tricky, as the makers have not made any official statements yet.

In a recent interview, the director of Baaghi 3 revealed that the team had made a huge mistake by releasing the film in spite of the Coronavirus threat. Adding to the same, Ahmed Khan revealed that he has left the decision of re-release on the producers now.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

