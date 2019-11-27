Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Win MSK Prasad Over With Their Respect For Him

BCCI head of selectors MSK Prasad has been a subject to criticism on several occasions by Indian fans and former cricketers over his selection policies and decisions alike for the national cricket team. Prasad was also lambasted for selecting Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu in the 2019 World Cup squad. But, now he has spilt the beans on why he, along with the selection panel, had to take disputable decisions in the past.

The former Indian wicketkeeper took charge as the chief selector back in September 2016. Before that, he was part of the selection committee. Recently, he received a lot of criticism for saying that the team management had moved on from MS Dhoni as they wanted to focus on nurturing young wicketkeepers.

In a recent interview with a leading Indian media daily, MSK Prasad said that he didn't want to talk about selection procedures and added that constitutional changes that were made at that time played an important role while picking the team on the tour. He went on to say that generally, the squad was picked by the selectors but a final call on the playing XI was always taken by the team management. However, according to him, the selector’s view was also taken into the account, who used to travel with the squad in that particular outing.

Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni respect me: Prasad

Prasad also said that he used to take advice from legendary cricketers that helped him a lot throughout his tenure. He went on to add about having a good relationship with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He added that people might write anything but when he spoke to them, he always felt respected.

MSK Prasad is currently in his penultimate month as the Indian chief selector and according to recent Indian media reports, he might get an extension for the next two years. The decision is likely to be taken in the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) that is scheduled to be held on December 1.

