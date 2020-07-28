Anushka Sharma Delightfully Devours Vada Pav On A Rainy Day, Says "somebody Stop Me"

Anushka Sharma has been truly enjoying Mumbai rains from the comfort of her home. The actor posted a series of stories on Instagram where she can be seen indulging in various activities throughout the day. However, one such snap stood out as one could spot Anushka Sharma eating a sumptuous vadapav.

The actor seemed fully immersed in her vadapav as she went ahead to eat it. The actor did pose for the camera while trying to strike a quirky pose with the vadapav in hand. A beautiful background surrounded her as she clicked the picture and posted it on her social media handles.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Throwback To The "time When Someone Touching Your Face Was Relaxing"

Anushka Sharma enjoys a vadapav on a rainy day

Also Read | Investigate Immediately: Anushka Sharma On Woman's 'inaction' Claims Against Indore Police

Anushka Sharma was seen in a blue and white checkered kurta having a delicious vadapav. The actor was surrounded by an all-white backdrop along with a few plants peeking in the background. Anushka Sharma captioned the picture as “Rainy Day Vada pav”. She continued the caption and asked someone to stop her as she was gorging on the amazing meal. Vadapav and Mumbai rains work well together for many. Thus as the rains arrived in the city of Mumbai, the actor too resorted to having this delicacy. Anushka could be seen truly enjoying her meal as she sat in her balcony enjoying a great view from there.

Also Read | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Beat David And Victoria Beckham In Combined Instagram Followers

Besides that, Anushka Sharma has also posted several pictures of her day to day happenings. In some posts, she can be seen playing with her pet and having a good time. The actor is known to keep her fans updated with all her latest posts on social media. She also adds a bit of humour to her Instagram stories or posts each time she posts something online. Similarly, before posting the picture with the vadapav, Anushka Sharma posted a morning look picture. The actor even captioned the picture mentioning that it is just a filter as her face looked stunning.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Indulges In Some Floral Fun With Filters On Instagram; See Pic Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.