Anushka Sharma's Throwback To The "time When Someone Touching Your Face Was Relaxing"

Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a throwback to a time before the pandemic. The actor shared a video of getting a face massage done. The actor revealed in the video how relaxing the massage was and in the caption, she seemed to be missing those times when touching the face was normal.

Anushka Sharma's throwback to the time when touching a face was normal

In the video that Anushka Sharma uploaded on her Instagram, she explained that she was getting a face massage by Sandhya Shekar. Anushka wrote that Sandhya was giving her a customary massage before she would start doing her makeup. The actor can be heard saying in the video, “So relaxing”.

Gabriel Georgiou, who is a celebrity hairstylist was also mentioned in Anushka Sharma’s post. He was heard talking in the background in the video. Watch the video below.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram post

Before this post, Anushka Sharma had shared a motion poster of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film Dil Bechara. Anushka Sharma supported and promoted the film as she shared with her fans that the movie would be streaming the next day. Check out the post below.

Dil Bechara details

Dil Bechara casts Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the two star-crossed lovers, Manny and Kizie Basu respectively. The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

On the work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The actor has kept her mum about her upcoming projects. In the last few months, the actor turned producer has been giving audiences some exciting content as her production company, Clean Slate Films, had released the much-acclaimed film and series, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul on the OTT platform such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. While she did not star in it and just produced it, she did all she could to support the series and film on social media. The recently released film Bulbbul received positive reviews from fans and audiences.

