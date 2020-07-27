Investigate Immediately: Anushka Sharma On Woman's 'inaction' Claims Against Indore Police

Anushka Sharma recently shared a disturbing video on her Instagram story. The video featured a woman from Indore who made some serious allegations against the police of Tilak Nagar, Indore. This woman, who is a dog rescuer, accused several police officers of inaction after she was physically and mentally abused by several men outside her house.

Anushka Sharma shares video of Indore dog rescuer, calls out police for inaction

[Image from Anushka Sharma Instagram Story]

Anushka Sharma just shared a viral video of a woman from Indore who claims that she is being threatened and abused by men outside her house. She also demanded an immediate investigation into the allegations made by the woman. The original video was made by a dog rescuer from Indore, who claimed that this was her "last video".

In the video, the woman alleged that several men from her neighbourhood constantly harassed and threatened her. She also claimed that these men had killed two of her dogs. Moreover, the woman alleged that the Tilak Nagar Indore police was completely ignoring her plea for help.

The woman also claimed that the Tilak Nagar police was asking her to get 'married'. According to the woman, the police were telling her that if she was married, she would not be facing such harassment. The woman also mentioned that she was taking care of over 40 dogs in her home. But for the last 10 months, people have been taking drugs right outside her house, making it very difficult for her to get out of the house after 5 PM.

The woman also accused the police of inaction. She claimed that the police asked her to get married and have kids to solve the problem. She also accused the police of refusing to register an FIR. Anushka Sharma was not the only person to share this video online, and it quickly went viral on social media.

However, the Tilak Nagar police have completely rejected the woman's allegations. In a statement made to the press, Senior police officer Rajesh Raghuvanshi claimed that all her complaints have been registered. Moreover, he stated that her statements against the police were completely wrong.

[Promo from Anushka Sharma Instagram]

