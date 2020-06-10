Anushka Sharma Shares Her Experience As A Producer, Says 'one Has To Be Strong-minded'

Anushka Sharma has recently branched out to the role of a producer with the show Paatal Lok. The actor, in a recent interview with a media portal, talked about how the role as a producer is different than that of an actor. She shared her experience of working as a producer and said that it could be a daunting task.

Anushka Sharma’s role as a producer

Anushka Sharma, while talking to a media portal, revealed that as an actor, she had taken some risks and they had paid off for her. This gave her the confidence that she will be able to try her hand in production as well. Sharma called producing a ‘daunting task’ as there are a number of variables that one has to consider.

Anushka said that all the bold steps taken in her life have made her feel worthy of the position that she sits on. She claims that she wants to leverage the position that she made as an actor to bring out more stories. Along with that, she wants to support individuals and talent to create something genuinely different and unique. She said that the steps taken towards this goal led her to a show like Paatal Lok.

Producing is a challenging task

Anushka Sharma was asked whether producing was an easy task for her. She said that at this point of life, producing could be scary. She claimed how when she started out, acting came naturally to her. Production, however, required more decision making. There are a lot of variables that one has to consider and these are also changing constantly.

Sharma said that in order to do production the right way, one has to be very strong-minded. Acting is more of an individualistic process as it is developing a character with the help of the director, she added. Most of the work done is by the person on their own. In comparison to production, acting it easier to carry forward. In the end, Anushka shared that she can now express herself as a producer and thus she is happy to be at the unique place she is currently in.

Anushka Sharma’s web series Paatal Lok received a lot of appreciation and encouragement from the critics. Paatal Lok reviews claim it to be an ‘engrossing web series’. People also praised actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s work in the series.

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram to share the first look of her movie Bulbbul. The actor shared that she cannot wait to share the story with the audience. Bulbbul release date is set on June 24 on Netflix.

