Virat Kohli Confesses About Being Nervous & Silly During 1st Meeting With Anushka Sharma

Back in December 2017, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Team India skipper Virat Kohli shocked everyone after revealing the news of their marriage in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was attended by close friends and family with the couple ensuring that the no details were leaked to public before the big day. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's love story began when the two met each other during the shoot of a commercial in 2013 and after dating each other for nearly 4 years, they decided to take the plunge.

Virat Kohli reveals detail about his first meeting with Anushka Sharma

According to a report in the Vogue, Virat Kohli said that he was 'nervous' when he first met Anushka Sharma. Talking about the entire episode, Virat Kohli said that during the first meeting he tried being funny and said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say at the time.

He also added that his joke became such a weird moment for him at the set while Anushka Sharma looked confident. Recently, Virat Kohli revealed that he never formally proposed Anushka Sharma for marriage. While talking to Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on an Instagram Live chat, Virat Kohli said that both of them had no doubts about getting hitched, so a typical proposal never happened.

He further said he believes that when one lives their life to the fullest and love freely, then days like Valentine’s Day are unimportant and he and Anushka never felt like they needed to do that. He also said that once both knew that everything is going smooth, they were super excited to start life together and since then, things have been going really well.

Virat Kohli net worth

The Virat Kohli net worth figure is currently estimated at around ₹900 crore, as per multiple media reports (though the number is unverified). The Virat Kohli net worth estimate includes endorsements with many of the world's top brands, including Puma, MRF, Colgate and so on. He has also launched his own fashion company, namely WROGN in association with Puma, along with the Chisel Gym and Fitness Center fitness chain.

The Virat Kohli net worth comprises of major chunk earned from the Virat Kohli salary paid by the BCCI and RCB. According to Forbes, Virat Kohli's salary is at an estimated $1 million (₹7 crore) which he earns from his Grade A+ contract with the BCCI. The Kohli's salary also includes an additional $1 million, which he bags as prize money including awards like include awards like Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

Virat Kohli houses in Mumbai and Haryana

The Virat Kohli net worth also includes houses in Worli, Mumbai and Gurgram in Haryana. In 2016,Virat Kohli bought himself a house in Worli located on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. The house is still under construction, but the residence will have a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Virat Kohli also owns a lavish bungalow in Gurugram, Haryana. According to mensxp.com, the Indian captain has reportedly spent ₹80 crore on the beautiful structure in DLF Phase 1 of the city. The cricketer moved to the residence in 2015 along with his family before moving to Mumbai to stay with wife Anushka Sharma.

(IMAGE: ANUSHKA SHARMA/ INSTAGRAM)