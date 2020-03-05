Anushka Sharma Films That Have Been Rated Low On Rotten Tomatoes

Over the last few years, Anushka Sharma has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films that were also liked by the audience. However, she has also delivered a few flop films which failed to impress the audience. Have a look at a few of Anushka Sharma movies which were rated low on Rotten Tomatoes.

Anushka Sharma's films rated low on Rotten Tomatoes

1. Zero

Zero was a romantic drama film released in the year 2018. The film revolved around a man suffering from dwarfism and who ends up in unusual situations. Anushka Sharma played the role of a person who is physically challenged. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. The cast of this film included Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif amongst others. Zero has only 31% rating on the Tomatometer. The audience score, however, is around 81%.

2. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was a romantic comedy film which released in the year 2013. The film revolved around a senior man who is almost always intoxicated. He also ends up seeing a pink buffalo as a part of his hallucinations. Anushka Sharma played the role of Bijlee, who is the daughter of the senior man, Mandola. The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who was also a part of the writing team of the film. It also starred actors like Imran Khan and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola only has 33% rating on the Tomatometer while the audience score is close to 44%.

3. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal was a romantic film that hit theatres in the year 2017. The film revolved around a love story between a tourist guide and an engaged woman. Anushka Sharma played the role of Sejal who loses her ring and is hunting it along with her tour guide. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali who had also written the story. The film starred actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Evelyn Sharma, and Sayani Gupta, amongst others in significant roles. The film horribly failed at the box office. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film only has 10% votes on the Tomatometer and 50% as the audience score.

