Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump While Extending Support For Bangalore

On November 2, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was spotted while extending support to Virat Kohli-led Banglore team in their match against Delhi. Anushka Sharma, who is going to be a mom in January next year, sported a radiant look as she wore a white dress. The actor's growing baby belly was also noticeable in the pictures. Scroll down to take a look.

READ | Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump As She Cheers For Virat Kohli In Recent IPL Match

Bangalore vs Delhi cricket match

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli's team secured their playoff spot even though they lost their last league stage match to Delhi by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. Put to bat first, Bangalore set a 153 run target for the Delhi as opener Devdutt Padikkal continued his form with the bat with 41-ball 50 while AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli scored 35 and 29, respectively. In response, getting their act together in the nick of time after a two-week winless run, Delhi chased down a target of 153 with six balls to spare. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (64) struck half-centuries to power Delhi to their target.

READ | Virat Kohli Lauded By Netizens Over Sweet Gesture For Pregnant Anushka Sharma On The Field

In the post-match interview, captain Virat Kohli termed the team's performance as a 'mixed bag'. He said, "As I said at the toss, you come to games to try and get the result your way. Through the 11th over, the 17.3 mark was informed by the management. I think we controlled the middle phase really well and they could've taken the game away from us. We are happy that we've qualified. Top two would've been really very nice. But I think we've played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot. You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative. We've got two games to reach the final. We have a shot, an opportunity and that's all we want as a team. I'm sure the guys will be excited about what's ahead for us. We can be braver with the bat in pockets. With the ball, we were decent, probably we could have a strong Powerplay which is our strength. If we implement those things, we'll be at the right end of the result. It's important to stay positive. There are going to be learnings along the way, but we are glad that we are through. We'll have to assess what's happening, hopefully, they'll (Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini) be fine by the time we play our next game. And see how they go in the next few days".

READ | Virat Kohli Trolled For Bangalore's Over-reliance On AB De Villiers After Slow Strike Rate

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer & Co. will now face the title-holders Mumbai in Qualifier 1 on Thursday while Bangalore will face either Kolkata or Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

READ | Man Prevents Dumping Of Plastic Bags In Godavari For Full Day, Anushka Sharma Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.