Virat Kohli Trolled For Bangalore's Over-reliance On AB De Villiers After Slow Strike Rate

In a must-win clash against Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Bangalore were reeling after the loss of Virat Kohli as they looked to post a competitive total in Abu Dhabi. And like on many occasions, AB de Villiers rose to the occasion, providing a much-needed impetus to the Bangalore innings. The former South African captain's effort pleased the netizens, who pointed out Virat Kohli and co.'s over-dependence on him to get the quick runs.

Delhi vs Bangalore: Netizens highlight AB de Villiers' importance to the Bangalore set up

Bangalore have struggled to get going in the middle overs this season and are ranked lowest in terms run-rate between overs 7-15 in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The franchise on an average score less than seven an over in this phase of the innings, leaving too much for the finishers to get in the dying stages of the innings. Devudtt Padikkal and Virat Kohli have been two run-getters for Bangalore at the top and their strike-rates of less than 125 throughout the Dream11 IPL was a cause of concern for the team before their must-win clash against Delhi. And while Kohli and Padikkal were again amongst the runs, the duo's pace saw Bangalore score a mere 60 runs in their first 10 overs of the innings.

In a bid to up the tempo, both batsmen perished, leaving AB de Villiers with the responsibility of seeing the innings through. The South African legend did not disappoint, scoring a breezy 35, milking runs of left-arm pacer Daniel Sams. De Villiers' innings helped Bangalore post a respectable 152/7 on the board, and netizens hailed the 36-year-old's efforts as he bailed out his team again. Twitterati further trolled Virat Kohli and co. for their over-dependence on Mr. 360, who has been the franchise's go-to finisher over the years.

AB de Villiers has been carrying this team and a certain no.18 choking captain for years now. It’s always “ all hopes on ABD” in clutch games.



You deserve better, 𝙂𝙤𝙖𝙩. pic.twitter.com/sWP69k2qul — Sia ²⁴ (@fcbsiaaaa) November 2, 2020

#RCBvsDC

RCBians expecting AB de Villiers to score big runs after Virat Kholi gets out pic.twitter.com/dCtYC0ZJ95 — ْ (@trippymaymay) November 2, 2020

Delhi vs Bangalore: AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL stats

AB de Villiers has been part of the Dream11 IPL since its inception in 2008 and has been one of the finest players to grace the tournament. After a stint with Delhi, the South African was snapped up by Bangalore in the auctions, and since then he has formed a destructive partnership with Virat Kohli. In 168 Dream11 IPL games, De Villiers has scored a mammoth 4793 runs, with 37 half-centuries and three hundreds, at an astonishing strike-rate of 152.20. This season, the 36-year-old has managed to score 398 runs at an average of 44.22 and a strike-rate exceeding 160. De Villiers is sixth on the list of highest run-getters in the Dream11 IPL, with only Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, David Warner, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan having scored more.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

