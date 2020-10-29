Virat Kohli Lauded By Netizens Over Sweet Gesture For Pregnant Anushka Sharma On The Field

Fans have been gushing about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ever since the duo announced that they are expecting their first baby early next year. Anushka Sharma is currently in the United Arab Emirates as she accompanies Virat Kohli for his Dream11 IPL 2020. The famous actor has been seen in the standings several times during Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. Now, an adorable interaction between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is winning over the internet.

Kohli father news: Anushka Sharma pregnant, cricketer has adorable interaction with her

The heartwarming moment occurred during the Dream11 IPL 2020 game between Bangalore and Chennai on Sunday. While Virat Kohli’s men lost the game, the batsman’s sweet gesture for his wife has made the headlines. During the game, Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for her husband from the stands.

While Virat Kohli is seen talking to his teammates in a huddle, the 31-year-old then looks to her wife in the stands as he asks her if she is okay. In an adorable interaction, Virat Kohli then gestures with his hands, as he asks Anushka Sharma about whether she has eaten food. With the camera panning to Anushka Sharma, the actor is seen with a broad smile on her face as she gives a thumbs up to Virat Kohli.

Fans react to delightful Kohli-Anushka exchange

So sweet. Stay in Love forever together. Take care. God bless both of you. Wishing you all the best in the future ❤️. — Malpally Ravi (@MRavi50460362) October 28, 2020

Even Though Anushka is pregnant,she came in stadium to support Virat Kohli. win or lose doesn't matter but her Support for Virat Kohli is just Amazing. This girl gives her 200% Everytime at any situation 👏😍 @AnushkaSharma We love u ma'am ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E9ThQMgrm9 — Avantika🍁||RCB❤️|| (@NandewarAvi) October 26, 2020

Virat Kohli's video asking pregnant wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten is too cute for words pic.twitter.com/1QYhvf2Qyz — Prince (@Prince58219211) October 29, 2020

Soon after the incident took place, many fans took to social media to gush over the adorable moment. Many shared snippets of the interaction, as they posted the video with popular Bollywood songs playing in the background. Fans praised the bond between the couple, as they wrote that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are made for each other.

Several fans also applauded Anushka Sharma for continuing to come to the stadium and support Virat Kohli despite being pregnant. Others praised Virat Kohli for looking after his wife despite being on the field, as they called the whole exchange between the couple 'cute and adorable'.

Over the moon after hearing Anushka Sharma pregnant news: Virat Kohli

This is not the first time an adorable moment between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has been loved by fans. Recently a picture of the couple spending time together in the pool was posted by the batsman, with fans once again praising the cute picture. Speaking to Danish Sait for Bangalore’s YouTube show, Virat Kohli had talked about the joy of becoming a father soon.

Calling the feeling incredible, Virat Kohli admitted that the news put things in perspective for him. The batsman conceded that it was difficult to explain what he was feeling, as he revealed that both he and Anushka Sharma were over the moon after they found out about it. While concluding, the iconic cricketer said that the couple is looking forward to the third member joining the clan.

Image Credits: Bangalore Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

