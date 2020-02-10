Anushka Sharma's Multi-hued Dresses Are Giving Us Major Spring Vibes

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is a bonafide fashionista. She makes heads turn with her statement outfits. From acing gorgeous Lehenga ensembles to rocking quirky denim attires, Sharma knows how to pull-off glamorous looks while preserving authenticity. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best looks to inspire your spring wardrobe-

Here are Anushka Sharma’s multihued outfits to inspire your spring wardrobe

1. Multihued black jacket from Anushka Sharma’s brand Nush

2. A vibrant floral printed saree paired with a pale green blouse

3. A funky combination of bottle green pants with one shoulder blue top and yellow sunglasses

4. The perfect spring look in flared skirt featuring floral print for a magazine shoot

5. Styled in a multi-coloured dress with her Sui-Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan

6. An abstract printed strappy jumpsuit

7. An impeccable fusion look of a traditional ensemble teamed with a jacket

8. A gorgeous Lehenga ensemble featuring detailed floral embroidery

9. Baby pink pants paired with a multihued top

