Anushka Sharma's Multi-hued Dresses Are Giving Us Major Spring Vibes

Anushka Sharma is known for her impeccable sartorial choices apart from skilful acting. Here are her multi-hued dresses that are giving out spring vibes

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is a bonafide fashionista. She makes heads turn with her statement outfits. From acing gorgeous Lehenga ensembles to rocking quirky denim attires, Sharma knows how to pull-off glamorous looks while preserving authenticity. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best looks to inspire your spring wardrobe-

Here are Anushka Sharma’s multihued outfits to inspire your spring wardrobe

1. Multihued black jacket from Anushka Sharma’s brand Nush

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. A vibrant floral printed saree paired with a pale green blouse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. A funky combination of bottle green pants with one shoulder blue top and yellow sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. The perfect spring look in flared skirt featuring floral print for a magazine shoot 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Styled in a multi-coloured dress with her Sui-Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. An abstract printed strappy jumpsuit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7. An impeccable fusion look of a traditional ensemble teamed with a jacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8. A gorgeous Lehenga ensemble featuring detailed floral embroidery 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9. Baby pink pants paired with a multihued top 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

