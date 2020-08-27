Anushka Sharma To Gigi Hadid - Celebs Who Announced 'quarantine Pregnancies'

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced they are expecting their first child. In 2020, there are several celebrities who made their pregnancy announcement. This includes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gigi Hadid, among others. Here's a look at celebrities who announced their pregnancies in 2020.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli. The actor posted a picture with Virat Kohli flaunting her baby bump. She is seen dressed up in a black polka dot ruffled dress, while Virat Kohli kept it casual with t-shirt and trouser. The duo donned a wide smile as they posed for a picture. Anushka Sharma posted the picture with the caption "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏". Take a look at Anushka's pregnancy announcement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement came in on August 13. The duo announced pregnancy by releasing a statement. The statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Several celebrities poured in wishes after Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement. Soha Ali Khan addressed her brother as 'quad father' as she wished the duo.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid announced her pregnancy on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon in May 2020. The model recently shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot. She is seen donning a beautiful floor-length dress as she flaunts her baby bump. Gigi Hadid also posted a picture earlier with beau Zayn Malik and tagged him as 'baby daddy'. Gigi Hadid also flaunted her baby bump the first time in a live session on her Instagram.

Also Read| Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry welcome baby girl, say they're 'floating with love & wonder'

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and her fiance Hardik Pandya surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting their first baby together. Natasa took to Instagram to share pictures of her baby shower amid lockdown. The couple kicked off the new year by getting engaged. Cricketer Hardik Pandya proposed Natasa in their private boat. Fans were just celebrating the news of their engagement when the love birds dropped another bundle of good news for them. In the pictures, Natasa can be seen flaunting her baby bump while fiance Hardik is all smiles.

Also Read| Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj announced her first pregnancy by sharing three pictures of her flaunting her baby bump. In two of the photos, the mom-to-be is rocking a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini, and sparkly platform stilettos. Another shows her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings, and a blue done-up hairstyle, completed with a bright-green bow. "#Preggers 💛," she captioned the first image of her cradling her belly. She posted another picture with the caption, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛."

Also Read| Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce pregnancy; first baby arriving in January 2021

Other celebrities who announced their pregnancies in 2020

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend

Also Read| Gigi Hadid flaunts baby bump in recent photoshoot; says 'growing an angel'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.