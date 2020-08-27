Gigi Hadid Flaunts Baby Bump In Recent Photoshoot; Says 'growing An Angel'

Gigi Hadid recently shared pictures of her flaunting her baby bump. The model shared three pictures from her maternity photoshoot. She is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid shared monochrome pictures wearing a beautiful maxi dress and a midi short dress.

In the first picture, Gigi Hadid is seen sitting with folded legs as she gives a strong facial expression for the camera. The model is seen wearing a floor-length maxi dress with her dress stuck to her baby bump in the picture. She opted for a classic smokey eye-makeup and completed her look with sleek pulled back wet hair look. In the other two pictures, Gigi Hadid was seen dressed up in a ruffled short dress. She was seen donning different poses as she showed off her baby bump in the maternity photoshoot. Keeping it minimal with makeup, Gigi went for a wavy open hair look.

Gigi Hadid posted the first picture with the caption, “growin an angel :)”. Another post of Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy photos was posted with the caption, “cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes â™¡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”. Take a look at Gigi Hadid's Instagram pictures. Gigi Hadid's fans were in complete awe as they praised her pregnancy photos. They also wished her good health and also asked her to enjoy this time.

Gigi Hadid shares insights about keeping her pregnancy a secret

Gigi Hadid first gave a glimpse of her baby bump in July during a live session. She also addressed the rumours that she was trying to hide her bump. She joked that it was there and it just didn't seem that evident from the front. She then unbuttoned her top and turned to the side to show her belly. The model also mentioned not wanting to talk about her pregnancy as there were other important things happening in the world.

Further on the topic, Gigi said that she felt it wasn't really an important event that she needed to share with anyone apart from her family and friends. She then mentioned real important events that had actually taken place like people losing their lives due to the coronavirus and the BLM movement remerging. Gigi explained that she felt her social media presence should be used to educate people about those topics and shouldn't be focused on her pregnancy.

Gigi Hadid announced her pregnancy on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating in 2015 and the couple made several public appearances during their relationship. The couple called it quits in 2018. However, in 2019, they were together again. The news went viral after they were spotted together celebrating Zayn Malik's birthday. The duo wore the same coloured outfits and was spotted walking hand in hand on the singer's birthday.

