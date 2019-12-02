Anushka Sharma's Best Performances In Her Career That Defined Her As An Actor

Anushka Sharma has been in Bollywood for a while now, and she has always managed to impress her fans with stellar performances. She chooses films that are gripping or sometimes just simple romance. She brings out a depth in the characters she plays, she is often praised by fans and critics for her work as well. Here are some of the best moments from her movies.

Anushka Sharma best roles in films so far

Sultan

One of Anushka Sharma’s most popular in 2016 was the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film Sultan. The film was filled with emotions and a message that appealed to the masses. Her character in the film, Aarfa was shown to be a strong-willed woman, who due to circumstances compromises on her dreams. This character is played well by Anushka Sharma and audiences related to her character. The actor also performed a majority of the wrestling stunts on her own.

#Sultan creates HISTORY... First Hindi film to cross ₹ 200 cr nett in 7 days... #PK, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Dhoom3 - all took 9 days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2016

Sui Dhaaga

The story revolved around a middle-class tailor and his wife who try to make ends meet on a daily basis. Anushka Sharma delivers one of her best performance as a middle-class wife who is also devoted to her husband’s family. Her character as Mamta is extremely supportive and caring towards her husband Mauji played by Varun Dhawan. She managed to capture all the nuances and mannerisms of a typical middle-class wife and delivered them well. She received praises from fans on the internet and critics as well.

#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH... Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz... Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

NH10

NH10 was one of the most intense drama mystery films of 2015. The film portrays a hard-hitting and gripping message. Anushka Sharma’s performance in the film was appreciated by her fans for the raw energy and the barbaric justice she delivers in the film. She was also praised by critics for her performances. Fans still appreciate her work in the film four years after its release.

Pari

The film Pari is one of Anushka Sharma’s best thrillers. A story based on a victim of abuse who is rescued by a man. Later the man finds out about Rukhsana’s dark past, what follows next goes on to become the crux of the film. Anushka Sharma seamlessly delivers her performance as the deranged Rukhsana who is filled with mysteries. The film is underrated yet her performance shines through the film.

#Pari director Prosit Roy creates an eerie atmosphere and is well aided by the DoP... Roy also uses sound to enhance and at times, create the desired impact... How one wishes he would’ve kept the writing simplistic and one that engrosses you from start to end. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2018

