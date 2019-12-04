Anushka Sharma Launches A New 'kindness' Emoji On Twitter With #HappyTweets Campaign

Anushka Sharma and Twitter have come together to launch a unique campaign that promotes positivity. The initiative wishes to encourage people to speak about positivity and share their experiences about kindness and share their joy with one another. Anushka Sharma and Twitter, in collaboration, wish to inspire the vast audience of the social media platform to talk about positive moments, thoughts and experiences. Netizens can share their experiences with #HappyTweets, a specially curated emoji has also been introduced along with the initiative.

#HappyTweets

From celebrating goodness & acts of kindness, to spreading happiness & inclusivity... Lets together be a community that generates conversations which make you happy & inspired and here’s the #HappyTweets emoji to encourage these conversations.#LoveAndLightProject — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 4, 2019

Anushka Sharma talked in detail about her latest campaign. She stated that platforms like Twitter have tremendous potential to tap into the inherent goodness of humankind and bring a social change. The actor expressed that social media platforms have the power to generate conversations that can impact human thought and behaviour. She added furthermore that the emoji being launched along with the initiative stands for her undying human spirit and kindness, also acting as a call for action for all the users of the platform.

Anushka has evidently led the digital revolution of spreading kindness with her initiative #LoveAndLightPorject and has now partnered with Twitter for #HappyTweets to encourage people to carry out responsible conversations which allow people to spread positivity. While talking #HappyTweets the actor stated that her latest campaign is aimed at spreading all things good on the internet. She wishes that the project touches the lives of internet users through everything positive, inspiring and humane. Anushka summed up the aim of her campaign stating that she believes the world can be a much better place if collaborations intend to construct a positive philosophy in life.

