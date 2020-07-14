Anushka Sharma Discovers The Face That Can 'launch Thousand Brands'; See Pic

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram to share a cute picture with a quirky caption. She took a close-shot of her dog who was seen sleeping. The white furball was in deep-sleep and was not bothered by Anushka Sharma's close up photography.

However, looks like Anushka Sharma certainly discovered something while she was clicking her dog's picture. As she wrote, "This face can launch a thousand brands". Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story:

Anushka Sharma hails the first recycling mall

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been very vocal about issues like climate change & animal brutality. During the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, she has, time and again, urged fans to take all the precautionary measures. In the recent past, the actor posted about the first-ever recycling mall that has opened in Sweden.

Sharing a picture of the recycling mall, Anushka informed her fans how Sweden has now opened its first recycling mall. According to her, it is the only place where the phrase ‘shop till you drop’ makes sense. The picture shared by her shows a two-storey building which is filled with lavish work done in white. Take a look at the picture shared by her here:

Anushka Sharma on spending quality time with Virat Kohli

Recently, Anushka and Virat revealed the details about the initial phase after their marriage in an interview with a magazine. Anushka made a surprising revelation that she had managed to spend only 21 days with her husband Virat during the first six months of their marriage. The Pari actor added that their hectic schedules did not allow them to spend much time together during the initial phase after their wedding.

The actor further added that people would often think that when the couple visited each other, it was as a vacation or a quick getaway. But she cleared it saying that it was just for spending some quality time with each other as under those situations too, one of them would always be immersed in work. The actor also said that in those 21 days, the couple tried to manage at least one meal with each other and that the time was truly precious for them.

