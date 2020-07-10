Anushka Sharma & Riteish Deshmukh React To Viral Video, Tweet "faith In Humanity Restored"

Actors Anushka Sharma and Riteish Deshmukh were all praises for a woman on social media when she helped a blind man board a bus. Both the actors shared this viral video on social media with their fans. Find out more details about this video and Anushka and Riteish’s reaction to it.

Anushka & Riteish are all praises for a woman in viral video

Social media has witnessed several acts of kindness going viral on the internet. These humble and sweet gestures have either been recorded or caught on camera and have always received praise from people. Now, a recent video of a woman helping a blind man board a bus is going viral on social media.

This video was first shared by IPS Vijaykumar and shows that a woman in a saree first stops a bus so that the blind man could board. Soon she runs towards the man and leads him to the bus. She also waits for a while until the man is ready to board the bus. This viral video seems to have been recorded by somebody else while the kind woman was completely unaware of it.

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍



உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

This viral video even received reactions from actors like Anushka Sharma and Riteish Deshmukh. Both the Bollywood stars shared these videos on their Twitter. While sharing this video, Anushka Sharma wrote that her faith in humanity has been restored after watching this video. While Riteish Deshmukh gave the lady a virtual salute and added that people should aim to be like her. Take a look at their tweets here.

An act of kindness with no cameras around . Faith in humanity restored 🙏🙇‍♀️💫 pic.twitter.com/Pt9B1Iv4uZ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 10, 2020

We should all aim to be like her when no one is watching. #Salute pic.twitter.com/8j1Ui3mwDZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 9, 2020

Moving on, Anushka Sharma and Riteish Deshmukh are both busy bees in Bollywood. Actor and producer Anushka Sharma is busy with the projects produced under her banner Clean Slate Films. The production house recently released the critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbul. Whereas Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the movies Baaghi 3, Marjaavaan, and Housefull 4. He will be next seen along with his Housefull co-star Akshay Kumar and actor Bhumi Pednekar in the film Durgavati.

