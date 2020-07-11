This Day That Year: Anushka Sharma Gives Sweet Peck On Virat Kohli's Cheek; See Photo

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Anushka Sharma sharing an adorable photo with Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra Jonas dreading dentist appointments, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Anushka Sharma shares a photo with Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma often posts photos with her husband Virat Kohli on various occasions. Two years ago, Virat Kohli shared a love-filled picture with Anushka Sharma on his official Instagram account. In no time, it made rounds on different social media platforms, where fans could not get enough of them.

The social media photo features Anushka Sharma giving a sweet peck on Virat Kohli’s cheek. The duo has donned sunglasses and is posing for the selfie. In the caption accompanying the post, Kohli wrote, “Day out with my beauty! ðŸ¤©♥ï¸”. Check it out:

Source: Virat Kohli Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hates dental appointments

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas hates going to the dentist and dreads dental appointments. Two years ago, on this day, she posted a photo through her official Instagram handle stating the same. The post features the actor sitting in the dentist’s chair with eyes wide open. In the caption, Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed gratitude to her dentist and tagged him. She wrote, “Aaarrggghhh! I hate dental work! But I adore my dentist! Thx doc for always accommodating my crazy timings.. @drsandeshmayekar #terror”. Check out her photo:

Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Kangana Ranaut refuses to apologise to journalist

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had a tiff with a journalist during a promotional event of Judgementall Hai Kya. The fight created a buzz in the industry. While an unrecognised body of journalists boycotted Kangana Ranaut, her then-upcoming movie’s producer Ekta Kapoor issued an apology. Amid the chaos, the actor opened up on the matter with a video on her official Facebook handle. She refused to apologise to the journalist and said that she had zero percent tolerance level for a 'traitor'. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut also expressed her gratitude to the Indian media for the success of her Bollywood journey, while criticizing 'one percent' of the community whom she could not trust.

Saand Ki Aankh teaser out

Taapsee Pannu unveiled the teaser of Saand Ki Aankh on her official Instagram account on this day. It introduces Bhumi Pednekar as Chandro Tomar, while the former essays the role of Prakashi Tomar. The duo joins hands to make fierce and strong-headed characters as they enhance their archery skills. The second teaser also features them fighting with their family members, who are not supportive of them holding guns. In the caption accompanying her post, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “à¤¯à¥‹ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¸ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥à¤†à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‚à¤à¤•à¤¿ à¤¤à¤¨ à¤¬à¥à¤¡à¥à¤¢à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤µà¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¤¨ à¤¬à¥à¤¡à¥à¤¢à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤µà¥ˆ ...#SaandKiAankhTeaser”. Check it out:

