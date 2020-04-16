Deepika Padukone's Love For Badminton Evident From This Unseen Photo

Deepika Padukone fans know her love for sports and the fact that her father is a Badminton champion himself. Padukone is an ace player and an equally talented actor. Recently, a photo of the father-daughter duo surfaced on the internet. Read on to know more about this photo that also features Soha Ali Khan.

Deepika Padukone and father Prakash Padukone's unseen photo

On April 15, 2020, a paparazzi by the Instagram handle name yogenshah_s posted a photo that features Prakash Padukone, Deepika Padukone, and Soha Ali Khan in sports gear, holding Badminton rackets. The photo had a watermark which stated that it was clicked by Yogen Shah himself. It was captioned saying, " #DIPIKAPADUKONE WITH HER BADMINTON CHAMPION FATHER #PRAKASHPADUKONE AND #SOHAALIKHAN AT MUMBAI GYMKHANA AT TATA 'S 1ST BADMINTON TOURNAMENT. #yogenshah." Here is the IG photo:

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Kickstarts Summer Countdown; Is “day Dreaming Of May 4” With Beachy Pics

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is all set to share the big screen with her husband Ranveer Singh. They will be seen together in the sports biopic titled '83. Fans of cricket and the actors are highly anticipating the release of the films which is based on the life of Kapil Dev.

ALSO READ | Honey Singh And Neha Kakkar's Moscow Suka Review: A Perfect Blend Of Punjabi And Russian

The film will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. It will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and other actors. It is directed by Kabir Khan, and was set to release on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ | Vijay Varma To Collaborate With Radhika Apte For A Sci-fi Comedy Web Series? Details Here

ALSO READ | Shatrughan Sinha On Sonakshi Sinha: If She Is Spotted Somewhere It Must Be Her Body Double



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.