Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Levine And Others Raise $1.75 Million For Charity

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were seen at the forefront of an online charity poker tournament called All In For America’s Charity. Along with several Hollywood celebs, they raised over a million for a non-profit organisation that donates food to those who are in need, especially amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Read more to know about their charity tournament:

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and other Hollywood celebrities raise funds

Reports state that Affleck and Damon led the list of big names who came together for an online Poker tournament with several Hollywood celebrities. They were raising funds for an NGO called Feeding America, that is distributing food to those who are in need amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They raised $1.75 million, that means over 17 lakh rupees, for the cause.

Tom Hardy, Adam Sandler, Bryan Cranston were also present in this unique tournament and they roped in $10,000 each for the food bank fundraiser. Other celebrities who joined this virtual game were Sarah Silverman, Cheryl Hines, Adam Levine, and actors like Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, Jason Mewes, and Kevin Smith. They also posted this on their social media handles about this event.

Ben Affleck took to his Instagram handle and posted about this saying, “Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces (including @tombrady, @bryancranston, @adamlevine, @sarahkatesilverman, @_cherylhines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm & Jason Bateman) as we face off in a friendly poker tournament.”

Talking about their collection he said, “We’ve already raised over $1 million, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Feeding America. Right now, their work is more critical than ever before so I hope you’ll be able to join us and watch along live using @Twitch tomorrow from 11 am PT. #FeedingAmerica”

