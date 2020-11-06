Anushka Sharma Hugs And Kisses Virat Kohli As She Showers Love On His Birthday

Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to share pictures with her husband Virat Kohli on the occasion of his birthday. In the first picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen adorably hugging Virat Kohli as she poses with closed eyes. In the second picture, the duo is seen hugging each other as Anushka plants a kiss on Virat’s cheeks. Anushka Sharma posted the picture with a red heart emoticon.

Anushka Sharma was spotted twinning with husband Virat Kohli in black outfits. She was seen wearing a black dress with floral prints all over while Virat Kohli opted for a black plain t-shirt. Fans in a huge number showered love on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s photos. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Tahira Kashyap also appreciated the picture. Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pictures:

Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations

Anushka Sharma is currently accompanying Virat Kohli in Dubai for IPL 2020. The two celebrated Virat Kohli's birthday by cutting a cake with his team. In the video posted by the paparazzi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spotted cutting a cake and feeding each other a piece of it as Anushka Sharma hugs her husband to wish him. Other team members are seen standing around as they enjoy Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli would be welcoming their first child soon. Earlier, Virat Kohli posted a picture of the duo enjoying some quality time in the pool. It was a silhouette image with sunlight shining bright and a beautiful background of a monument that made the frame more aesthetic. Virat posted the picture with a red heart and a sunset emoticon. He gave picture credits to cricketer AB de Villiers. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took to their respective social media handles to share that they are expecting their first child. In the picture, the duo is spotted striking a wide smile as they posed for a picture. Virat Kohli kept it casual with his dressing as he wore a t-shirt and trousers, while Anushka Sharma flaunted her baby bump in a black polka dot ruffled dress. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted the picture with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 â¤ï¸ðŸ™".

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke the news, there were a huge number of wishes that poured in on the duo's posts. Be it celebrity friends or their fans, everybody wished Anushka good health and also congratulated the cricketer on his new chapter of their life. Take a look at Anushka and Virat's post.

