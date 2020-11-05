Virat Kohli Celebrates Birthday With Wife Anushka Sharma & RCB Team In Dubai; Watch Video

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on November 5 and celebrated the special day in style with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma along with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Videos from Virat’s birthday celebrations in Dubai have surfaced online and pictures are also being widely shared by several fan clubs. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani recently shared a video from the birthday bash where Virat can be seen cutting the cake with wife Anushka.

A sneak peek of Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations

The video clip begins with the adorable couple cutting the cake while the other team members hooted for them from behind. Followed by this, Virat hugged and kissed Anushka before heading towards his team members to distribute the cake. Pictures and videos of Virat with cake smeared on his face are also doing the rounds on social media. The cricketer has dual cause for celebration, as his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Anushka and cricketer are expecting their first child.

Virat and Anushka announced their pregnancy earlier this year. Recently, a video of their sweet exchange went viral. In the clip, he was seen gesturing to her from the field, asking if she had eaten. She gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. Recently, the actress was spotted while extending support to Virat Kohli-led Banglore team in their match against Delhi. Anushka Sharma, who is going to be a mom in January next year, sported a radiant look as she wore a white dress.

This is not the first time an adorable moment between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has been loved by fans. Recently a picture of the couple spending time together in the pool was posted by the batsman, with fans once again praising the cute picture. Speaking to Danish Sait for Bangalore’s YouTube show, Virat Kohli had talked about the joy of becoming a father soon. Calling the feeling incredible, Virat Kohli admitted that the news put things in perspective for him. The batsman conceded that it was difficult to explain what he was feeling, as he revealed that both he and Anushka Sharma were over the moon after they found out about it. While concluding, the iconic cricketer said that the couple is looking forward to the third member joining the clan.

