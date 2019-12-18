Anushka Sharma In 2019: From Winning Style Icon Of The Year Award To Producing Web Series

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was on a break after her last film, Zero. She is often seen with her husband Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. She has taken a break and is currently working on her clothing line Nush. Although she has not given any movie through this year, she was in a limelight with her photoshoot and her pictures with Virat. Read ahead to know how 2019 passed out for the actor.

Celebrating the second anniversary

Virat and Anushka's PDA often makes it to social media. Virat and Anushka celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11, 2019. The much-in-love couple expressed their love and gratitude for each other through social media posts. Earlier, Virat shared a throwback picture with Anushka from their trip to Bhutan. He shared the picture saying, "Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @anushkasharma."

Anushka launched kindness emoji on Twitter

Anushka Sharma and Twitter have come together to launch a unique campaign that promotes positivity. The initiative wishes to encourage people to speak about positivity and share their experiences with kindness. Netizens can share their experiences with #HappyTweets, a specially curated emoji has also been introduced along with the initiative.

From celebrating goodness & acts of kindness, to spreading happiness & inclusivity... Lets together be a community that generates conversations which make you happy & inspired and here’s the #HappyTweets emoji to encourage these conversations.#LoveAndLightProject — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 4, 2019

Anushka in Fortune India's List of Most Powerful Women in Business

Fortune India in the month of September released a list of the 50 Most Powerful Women in business. The youngest on the list was Anushka Sharma with the Rank 39. The list states the names of India's most powerful women in business, who are making an impact by virtue of their business acumen and cultural influence.

Style icon of the year

A fashion magazine hosted the third edition of the prestigious Women of the Year awards this year. The actor won the style icon of the year award. Dressed in Anamika Khanna, Sharma exemplified the dress code for the evening, ‘India Moderne’ in an unconventional look.

About her web series - Mai

The actor took to Instagram to announce her next project. The actor’s production house, Clean Slate Films will be producing a web series called Mai for Netflix. The series is based on the life of a middle-aged woman who finds her ferocity in the underworld when she accidentally kills a notorious mafia leader.

