Virat Kohli 'gifts' His Blistering Match-winning Knock To Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli rattled the Windies bowling attack as he plundered a blistering 70 off 29 balls during the third and final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. Virat Kohli, who is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, 'gifted' his exhilarating knock to his wife as the match collided with their second wedding anniversary. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli asserted this inning to be one of his best.

"It was a pretty special inning and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift," Virat Kohli said at the post-match conference.

"It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played," Kohli added.

India defeated West Indies by 67 runs to pocket the three-match T20I series 2-1. Batting first, the home side posted a colossal 240-3 from their allotted 20 overs. Batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli smashed sparkling half-centuries to propel team India to their third-highest total in all T20 internationals.

King Kohli's stellar cameo at the Wankhede

Virat Kohli who had come out to bat at number four after the early dismissal of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant did not take much time to settle down and started targetting the West Indian bowlers in no time. He made the most of the Wankhede wicket and smashed the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. Kohli remained unbeaten on a 29-ball 70 which included four boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 241.38. By the virtue of his stellar cameo, the hosts posted a comprehensive total of 240/3 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul top-scored for the Men In Blue with a 56-ball 91 while Rohit Sharma scored a 34-ball 71. The opening duo added 135 runs for the opening wicket.

