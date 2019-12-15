Anushka Sharma Reveals Secrets Of Her Job As 'laughing And Chilling Casually On The Sofa'

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post will inspire you to have a little fun and chill at your workplace. The actor took to social media and posted a clip of herself seated on a sofa and laughing in a relaxed and calm manner. She captioned the post with inspiring words which read- "Laughing on the job and chilling casually on a sofa is a strong job requirement".

Take a look at her post:

Anushka usually shares extremely positive posts through her social media which evoke a sense of simplicity and happiness in little things that one comes across in life. Earlier, the actor had posted a picture of her trip to Bhutan along with her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka's post about feeding animals or being hosted by a native family while on vacation did not fail to bring a smile on our face and positivity and warmth of love in our hearts.

Second anniversary for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share an unseen wedding picture with Virat Kohli, as the couple clocked in two years of marriage. In the picture shared, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen in a loving embrace with each other. Expressing her love for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma captioned the picture-perfect post as, "To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it ❤️ 🙏".

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's heartfelt post:

