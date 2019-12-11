The Debate
The Debate
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Anniversary: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Shower Love

Bollywood News

Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma celebrate their second anniversary today. Bollywood celebrities have wished the couple on their happy day.

virushka

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on December 11, 2019. The much-in-love couple expressed their love and gratitude for each other through a social media post; that is receiving much love from the netizens. The couple posted on their social media handle to wish each other and mark this auspicious day. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

Their adorable pictures have taken the internet by storm. Fans are loving the pictures and the cute message they wrote for each other have made hearts melt. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s co-stars couldn’t help themselves from commenting on the post. Most of them have also wished the couple and showered their love and blessings. Read some of the celebrities' comments here.

 

 

 

 

Photographs from their wedding 

On their first wedding anniversary last year, Virat Kohli had shared some more unseen pictures from their wedding and had written a beautiful message in which fans couldn’t resist the beautiful pictures. Check out Virat Kohli’s post and also some unseen photographs from the wedding. We bet you wouldn't be able to take your eyes off them.

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik) on

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik) on

