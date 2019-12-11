Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Anniversary: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Shower Love

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on December 11, 2019. The much-in-love couple expressed their love and gratitude for each other through a social media post; that is receiving much love from the netizens. The couple posted on their social media handle to wish each other and mark this auspicious day. Check out the post below.

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️ pic.twitter.com/uVnCA66xa4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

Their adorable pictures have taken the internet by storm. Fans are loving the pictures and the cute message they wrote for each other have made hearts melt. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s co-stars couldn’t help themselves from commenting on the post. Most of them have also wished the couple and showered their love and blessings. Read some of the celebrities' comments here.

On their first wedding anniversary last year, Virat Kohli had shared some more unseen pictures from their wedding and had written a beautiful message in which fans couldn’t resist the beautiful pictures. Check out Virat Kohli’s post and also some unseen photographs from the wedding. We bet you wouldn't be able to take your eyes off them.

Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever ❤ @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/eKL9wlpU4R — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2018

