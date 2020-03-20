The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anushka Sharma-inspired Work From Home Outfits For Self-quarantine

Bollywood News

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, actors have started practicing home quarantine. Here are Anushka Sharma-inspired work from home outfits for self-quarantine.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the world has almost come to a standstill. Taking the right measures is the only way to stay prevented from the deadly novel coronavirus. Some of the few measures are staying quarantined at home and washing hands regularly. Companies have also started working from home so that the most basic measures are followed by every person. Even the film fraternity is being seen staying at home and working on smaller, more personal projects that can be completed from home.

Also Read: https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/regional-indian-cinema/madhavan-and-anushka-shettys-nishabdham-is-based-on-a-hollywood-film.html

Anushka Sharma-inspired work from home outfits for quarantine

Anushka Sharma has posted videos on Instagram during her self- quarantine. The NH 10 actor is wearing a T-shirt from her own brand. She talked about the health precautions that every citizen should adhere to during this hardship that the country is facing. The actor in her video showed her fans how to wash hands as recommended by the World Health Organisation to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Check out her video below.

Also Read: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma In 'self-isolation' Amid COVID-19, Urge Fans To Follow; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma Dazzle In Floor Length Gowns Like A Boss; See

In the below video Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli addressed her fans. The actor is wearing a beautiful Chinese collar neck green top and complemented her outfit by wearing a pair of hoops. Anushka talked in the video about how in this difficult time, the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together. They added further that they are staying at home for their safety and for everyone else as well and others should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. They continued by saying. 'let's make it safe for us and for everyone else by self-isolation. Stay Home and stay healthy.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Has An Ultimate Guide To A 'trendy' Summer Season; See Photos

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE