Anushka Sharma-inspired Work From Home Outfits For Self-quarantine

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the world has almost come to a standstill. Taking the right measures is the only way to stay prevented from the deadly novel coronavirus. Some of the few measures are staying quarantined at home and washing hands regularly. Companies have also started working from home so that the most basic measures are followed by every person. Even the film fraternity is being seen staying at home and working on smaller, more personal projects that can be completed from home.

Anushka Sharma-inspired work from home outfits for quarantine

Anushka Sharma has posted videos on Instagram during her self- quarantine. The NH 10 actor is wearing a T-shirt from her own brand. She talked about the health precautions that every citizen should adhere to during this hardship that the country is facing. The actor in her video showed her fans how to wash hands as recommended by the World Health Organisation to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Check out her video below.

In the below video Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli addressed her fans. The actor is wearing a beautiful Chinese collar neck green top and complemented her outfit by wearing a pair of hoops. Anushka talked in the video about how in this difficult time, the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together. They added further that they are staying at home for their safety and for everyone else as well and others should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. They continued by saying. 'let's make it safe for us and for everyone else by self-isolation. Stay Home and stay healthy.'

