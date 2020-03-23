Anushka Sharma's Love For Her Furry Friends Is Evident From These Posts; See Pics

Anushka Sharma is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. The actor has created a niche for herself in Bollywood with her acting chops and the roles she played in the movies. She gave memorable performances in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana di Jodi. The star is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with posts and pictures. What captures fans' hearts is Anushka Sharma’s dazzling smile and her love for dogs.

Anushka Sharma’s dog, ‘Dude’ means the world to her and being an active social media user, the actor keeps posting pictures with her dog. Below, we have compiled a few pictures of Anushka and her furry pet. Have a look:

Anushka Sharma’s loves for dogs is evident in these pictures

Anushka Sharma posted this picture from her trip with her husband, Virat Kohli. The actor is seen cuddling a dog in her arms, and the pooch also seems to enjoy her company.

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

In this picture, Anushka Sharma is seen enjoying and posing with a white cute dog.

She captioned this pictures with: ‘Look at this beautiful boy 😍😍😍’

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma’s love for dogs is just so evident in this picture. She is pampering the dog with kisses and cuddles.

She captioned the pist with: ‘That doggo smell 😻’

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

In this post, Anushka Sharma is seen cuddling and playing with these dogs and says that she can take as many pictures with these cute dogs and spend time with them.

She captioned this picture with: ‘A chill day off 🐶 P.S - I know watching dogs or other domestic pets makes one feel immense love but please don’t get a dog or adopt a dog if you don’t have the time, resources or energy to take care of them. That will be the worst thing you can do to a pet 💔 (sic)’

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma chilling her day off with her favorite one, ‘Dude’.

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma is looking into the dog's eyes and it seems as if both are falling in love with each other.

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

