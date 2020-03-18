Anushka Sharma Is A Nature Lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Anushka Sharma is known for her impeccable fashion sense and acting finesse. Besides, she is also an avid traveller as evident from her pictures. The Sui Dhaaga actor is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting regularly. Her Instagram is filled with scenic nature pictures. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best pictures in the lap of nature.

Anushka Sharma’s best pictures that prove she is a nature lover

1. Landscape view of snow-capped mountains in Switzerland

2. Rejoicing sunset on the balcony

3. Petting cows

4. Holding a pup in her arms

5. Splashing the saline water amid the ocean

6. A post about Amazon forest fire

7. Inhaling the fresh fragrance of blossoms

8. Vacationing done right

9. Rejoicing the splendid view

10. Relaxing in a garden of New Zealand

