Anushka Sharma Is A Nature Lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is known for her acting skills and stylish looks. She is also a nature lover and these pictures on her social media prove the same.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is known for her impeccable fashion sense and acting finesse. Besides, she is also an avid traveller as evident from her pictures. The Sui Dhaaga actor is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting regularly. Her Instagram is filled with scenic nature pictures. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best pictures in the lap of nature.

Anushka Sharma’s best pictures that prove she is a nature lover

1. Landscape view of snow-capped mountains in Switzerland 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Rejoicing sunset on the balcony

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Petting cows

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Holding a pup in her arms

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Splashing the saline water amid the ocean

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. A post about Amazon forest fire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7. Inhaling the fresh fragrance of blossoms

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8. Vacationing done right 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9. Rejoicing the splendid view

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: COVID-19: Anushka Sharma Takes Up #SafeHands Challenge To Raise Awareness; Watch Video

Also read: Anushka Sharma & Varun Dhawan Pics Will Make You Want To See Them On Screen Again

10. Relaxing in a garden of New Zealand

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Coronavirus Angst Sees Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma Turned Into Memes; Here They Are

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Post About Healing During Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Is Must-read

 

 

