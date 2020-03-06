Anushka Sharma Is A Vision In White As She Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot

Anushka Sharma has time and again proven her love for fashion over the years. The actor never fails to make heads turn. Anushka Sharma comes across as effortlessly chic when it comes to her personal style.

Anushka Sharma opted for an elegant look for her photoshoot

The Sultan actor recently took to her social media handle to share some beautiful glimpse of her latest photoshoot. Anushka Sharma looks like a sight to behold in a thigh slit white gown with a plunging neckline. The dainty outfit is perfectly complimenting her slender frame.

However, it is her minimal makeup and hairdo which makes this look all the more elegant. The actor has opted for a light and dewy makeup. She has chosen to keep her soft wavy curls open.

Anushka Sharma showcased her perfect hair-flip during her photoshoot

Anushka Sharma also shared a lovely video from her photoshoot. The PK actor can be seen slaying her perfect hair-flip in the video. Anushka Sharma is inevitably making way for a beautiful sight in these pictures and videos from her latest photoshoot. Take a look at them.

Anushka Sharma was in the news recently as she came forward to laud the Indian women's cricket team after they went on to qualify for their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on Thursday. Taking to her social media handle, Anushka Sharma mentioned that rain played a spoilsport when everyone wanted to enjoy a great match and see the 'Girls In Blue' go on to qualify for the finals. She also mentioned how she cannot wait for the final match on March 8, 2020. Check out her tweet.

Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well 😁 cannot wait for the 8th of March 🇮🇳🏏👧 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 5, 2020

