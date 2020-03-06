Anushka Sharma’s Best Dialogues That Every Girl Can Relate To; Check It Out

Anushka Sharma started her journey in Bollywood with Aditya Chopra’s 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, she has been one of the top actors in the business. Anushka Sharma never ceases to surprise us with the superhit films that she has delivered time and again. She is also known for her boss-lady avatars in films which have always been an inspiration to girls across the world.

Anushka Sharma’s best lines for every girl out there

1. Anushka Sharma’s character Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is considered to be one of the most boss-lady avatars until now. In this scene, Alizeh explains to Ayan how boyfriends and films are similar in life. The hilarious reference had every girl relating their life to every guy they had dated.

2. The actor plays the role of a dancer in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. She helps Ranveer Singh aka Kabir to gain clarity in life. This is the moment when she says, “Dil se faisla Karo tumhe kya karna hai, dimaag tarqeeb nikal lega” which not only gave the much-needed motivation to Kabir but also to every girl out there.

3. She donned the role of a boss-lady female wrestler in Sultan who tries to change society’s limitations on girls. When Sultan asked Aarfa as to why she joined such a male-centric sport, she replied with how girls have always had to be contained to certain boundaries. She even goes on to tell him that she chose wrestling because she wanted to prove that both genders are equal in everything.

4. Anushka Sharma played the role of the strong-headed journalist, Akira in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. When she tried to make a documentary on Major Samar Anand, he refuses. But she does not give up and instead tries every tactic to shoot the film anyway. This shows how even with all the negativity around, girls should never stop pursuing their dreams and always move forward.

