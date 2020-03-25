Anushka Sharma Is An Animal Lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Anushka Sharma has never shied away from talking about her love for animals, and her Instagram pictures are proof of that. In the year 2018, she also showed her concern for the welfare of animals in India. Apart from this, Anushka is a proud parent to a labrador. Take a look at the pictures of Anushka that show her love for animals.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma Dazzle In Floor Length Gowns Like A Boss; See

These pictures are proof of Anushka Sharma's never-ending love for animals

1. Anushka and Virat showering their love on animals

2. The perfect picture of Anushka from her vacation diaries

3. The picture that shows her love for polar bear

4. In magazine covers with dogs

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Has An Ultimate Guide To A 'trendy' Summer Season; See Photos

5. Anushka playing with a dog

6. Virushka - The animal lovers

7. A cute picture with a horse

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's Dazzling Smile Is All You Need To Drive Away The Mid-week Blues

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's Pics With Ranbir Kapoor Will Make You Want To See Them In A Film Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.