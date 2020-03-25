The Debate
Anushka Sharma Is An Animal Lover And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma has started a new campaign to protect animals. Check out the pictures from her Instagram account that show her love for animals. Read on

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has never shied away from talking about her love for animals, and her Instagram pictures are proof of that. In the year 2018, she also showed her concern for the welfare of animals in India. Apart from this, Anushka is a proud parent to a labrador. Take a look at the pictures of Anushka that show her love for animals.

These pictures are proof of Anushka Sharma's never-ending love for animals

1. Anushka and Virat showering their love on animals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

2. The perfect picture of Anushka from her vacation diaries

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

3. The picture that shows her love for polar bear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

4. In magazine covers with dogs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

5. Anushka playing with a dog

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

6. Virushka - The animal lovers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

7. A cute picture with a horse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

