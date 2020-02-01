Anushka Sharma Is 'Biwi Number 1' To Virat Kohli; Find Out Why

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for more than two years now. The two allegedly started dating in the year 2013. They are lovingly called virushka by their fans. It has often been observed by fans of virushka that Virat takes away a lot of light and gets appreciation for being a good husband. But Anushka Sharma too has never stayed behind when times called for her to be a good wife. Here is a list of times when Anushka Sharma proved that she is a terrific wife to Virat and does justice to the tag of virushka.

Supports Virat Kohli from behind the stands

Anushka Sharma is a popular Bollywood actor and even has her own fashion line, various campaigns, and ad shoots she is a part of. All in all, she seems to have a busy schedule. Despite that, she is more often than not seen supporting her husband, Virat Kohli and cheering for him from the stands while he is playing on the field. The actor is seen smiling from ear to ear when her husband hits a big shot.

Vacationing

No doubt the two are very busy in their respective careers. Coming from different fields and where hard work is the key to success, the two often make an effort to spend quality time with each other and go out on vacations. Anushka Sharma is often seen putting extra efforts to dress up traditionally during festivals for Virat Kohli.

Fearlessly faced trolls and criticism

Anushka Sharma has always been seen as outspoken and fearless when it comes to expressing her opinions. When rumours about her relationship with Virat started surfing, the actor had to face a lot of internet bullies, trolls and criticism. But she never bowed down or shied away from expressing her love and the bonding the two had. She was unapologetic and confessed the relationship the two shared.

