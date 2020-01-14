Varun Dhawan Left Dumbfounded As Anushka Sharma Trolls Him Like A Boss

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram and uploaded a picture with two dogs. But more than the cute image, Anushka Sharma’s comment on this picture has been gaining some major attention. Read on to know more details about this story.

Anushka Sharma hilariously trolls Varun Dhawan

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan worked together in Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga. In a BTS video of the film, the lead pair can be seen getting along really well and having a jolly time on the sets of the film.

Apart from the video, the Sui Dhaaga stars were also spotted on ringing in the New Year together with their significant others. So fans of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan cannot help but love the friendship these two Bollywood actors share.

Also read | Varun Dhawan Reveals He Has Professional Relationship With 'strict' Father David Dhawan

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s healthy banter is also visible on Instagram. Both Varun and Anushka never miss out on a chance to put up a hilarious comment on each other’s posts.

Recently, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself posing with two cute dogs. Varun’s fans poured in with heart emojis in the comment section, but Anushka Sharma’s comment on Varun Dhawan’s picture stole the show.

Also read | Saif's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Goes Plastic-free Too, After Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1'

Varun Dhawan does not shy away from donning some crazy outfits. In this picture, Varun Dhawan is sporting a leather jacket paired up with a white T-shirt and pair of ripped denim shorts. So when Anushka Sharma noticed Varun in those denim ripped shorts she hilariously commented, “Are these doggos guilty of biting off your jeans?”

Fans of Anushka Sharma cannot help but laugh along with her on this comment regarding Varun Dhawan’s outfit. Check out Varun Dhawan’s post here and Anushka Sharma’s funny comment right below.

Also read | Varun Dhawan's Playlist Is Topped By THIS Composition Of Justin Bieber

Also read | Varun Dhawan Gives More Than Selfies, Wins Hearts By Giving Roses To Fans At The Airport

Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.