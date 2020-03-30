Anushka Sharma's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was Yash Chopra’s last film before he passed away. Starring Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, this romantic drama marks the filmmaker’s return to direction eight years after Veer Zaara. Moreover, Khan and Kaif shared the screen space for the first time in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma collaborated for the second time in which she plays an important supporting character. Jab Tak Hai Jaan tells the story of Major Samar Anand, who meets Meera and falls in love with her. However, destiny had something else planned for the former street musician, who meets with a major accident. Meanwhile, Meera prays for his well-being for the promise of not seeing him again.

But with sheer efforts and selflessness, Akira reunites Samar and Meera after years. Played by Anushka Sharma, she meets Samar at the army camp, where she visits to create a documentary. She also falls in love with him and expresses her feelings before she leaves. Therefore, we have mentioned interesting trivia about Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Anushka Sharma’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Trivia

1. Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s second collaboration

Jab Tak Hai Jaan marks the second collaboration of Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, the duo was paired for Sharma’s debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. It was a blockbuster hit.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Most Emotional Scenes From Her Movies

2. Sharma completed her three-year-old contract

Anushka Sharma was cast in a supporting role alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. According to reports, she was chosen to complete her three-film contract with Yash Raj Films. She has done numerable films with the banner.

3. Picturesque view of Pangong lake

Pangong Lake is the place where Samar saves Akira as she dives into the freezing river. This destination is quite popular in Bollywood. Various scenes from films including Dil Se, 3 idiots, Lakshya, to Sanam Re have been shot there.

Also read: Akshay Kumar & Anushka Sharma Starrer 'Patiala House': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Pics With Other Celebs That Show How Big Of A Social Butterfly She Is

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.