Anushka Sharma Loves Varun's Pic From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar; Calls It 'Blue Steel 2.0'

Varun Dhawan is an Indian actor who is mostly known for his work in the Bollywood industry. He enjoys a huge fan following and is well regarded for his acting and dancing skills. He was recently featured in a Dabboo Ratnani calendar.

Read | Anushka Sharma And Katrina Kaif Ace The Low-cut Neckline Look, See Pics

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture revealing his look from the Dabboo Ratnani calendar. Varun Dhawan was seen in monochrome picture wearing a hat and a chain. He is seen flaunting his bare chest and has a grave look on his face.

Read | From Anushka Sharma To Deepika, See Actors Who Nailed Fashion Looks At Recent Events

Anushka Sharma praises Varun Dhawan's picture

As soon as he uploaded the picture, it went viral on social media and very quickly started getting attention from B-town celebrities as well. Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga co-star, Anushka Sharma liked the picture and commented on it saying that it was a Blue steel look 2.0. While Dabboo Ratnani thanked him for the sweet caption, other celebrities like Banita Sandhu, Sushant Pujari were also seen commenting on the actor’s post. Check out the post and comments below.

Read | Anushka Sharma-inspired Sunglasses Looks That Are Perfect Summer Staples

Dabboo Ratnani on his profile had been revealing pictures of celebrities who made it to his calendar. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra made it to his calendar this year. Check out the posts below.

Dabboo Ratnani calendar posts

Read| Anushka Sharma's Most Stunning Pictures As She Models For Her Brand 'Nush'; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.