From Anushka Sharma To Deepika, See Actors Who Nailed Fashion Looks At Recent Events

Bollywood actors put their best foot forward at the recently held beauty awards. The red carpet was filled with breathtaking fashion looks and grandeur. While many actors skipped the red carpet, they were seen sporting some of the best fashion looks at fashion and beauty events held recently. Here are some of the actors who pulled off the fashion looks with utmost grace.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wore s shimmering bronze coloured minidress. The unconventional attire was longer from one side while it was cut short into a mini dress from the other. The actor did justice to the deep v neckline of the dress by putting her hair up in a bun. She looked marvellous as she slayed the red carpet look to perfection.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was a vision to behold in a black coloured skin fit gown which highlighted her toned figure. She wore faux fur sleeves, which highlighter the deep v neckline of her dress. The actor accessorised the look with a heavy diamond set of necklaces and a pair of diamond earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore s simple white dress with three forth arms for the red carpet. She looked gorgeous as she wore a pair of diamond earrings to complement the attire. The actor left her hair open as she nailed the red carpet look to perfection.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made heads turn as she wore a lilac coloured mini-dress for the public event. She wore a pair of clear heels with a design at the back to complete her look. She wore minimum makeup as she had her hair tied up in a stylish updo.

Rakulpreet Singh

Rakulpreet Singh wore a white shimmering dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress had long sleeves and a deep back which only added to the glamour of the attire. She wore a contrasting red lipstick, however, wore a pair of white stilettoes for the night.

