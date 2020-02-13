The Debate
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Get Featured In Mohammed Shami's Picture In New Zealand

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took some time away from their work and featured in Shami's Insta picture. Read more to know about their vacation getaway.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Fan-favourite celebrities Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017. The two have been extremely active on their social media handles and have been sharing pictures from their vacations.

As the Indian cricket team is on a 10-day break in New Zealand from their upcoming test series, a number of cricketers are sharing their pictures from their small break.  Similarly, Mohammed Shami took to his Instagram to share a picture of his fellow teammates along with Anushka Sharma Kohli. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11) on

Mohammed Shami shares Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Instagram post

Mohammed Shami is an Indian cricketer who is popular for bagging some crucial wickets for the Indian team. He recently shared a picture that featured him, Navdeep Saini, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma at a scenic water body in New Zealand. The BCCI also shared a series of pictures that featured the Indian cricketers taking ‘the long walk' by the Blue Springs, but it missed the Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli. "Virushka", as the couple is popularly known, has managed to attract a huge fan following and many have taken to their social media to express what they feel. 

Fan Reactions

