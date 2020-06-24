Anushka Sharma's Video Call With Karnesh Sharma & Anvika Dutt Gets Hijacked By 'Bulbbul'

Anushka Sharma has proved herself as a great actor and now she is also playing the part of a responsible producer as well. Anushka Sharma's recent post on Instagram is yet another promotional video for Bulbbul. The video shows how the ghost of Bulbbul has hijacked Anushka's call with co-producer Karnesh Sharma and writer Anvita Dutt.

Anushka Sharma's video call hijacked

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share a video where she can first be seen sitting in front of a blank wall and a tinted glass window pane. She is sipping some tea as Karnesh Sharma and Anvita Dutt join in a video call. Karnesh comes first and points out there is something behind her. She then says that there is nothing. As Anvita joins, Karnesh insists that he can see a shadow behind Anushka and even asks if its Virat.

Anushka's screen slowly starts turning red and there is smoke. Anvita Dutt also points out how the screen is slowly turning red and black. Sharma asks them not to freak her out like that. Then slowly she is engulfed in the darkness as the word Bulbbul emerges. Anushka Sharma's laugh can be heard and then she says 'Got you!'.

Anushka Sharma's unending promotion

Anushka Sharma is rigorously working hard in order to promote her movie Bulbbul. Anushka photoshopped a picture of hers and posted on her Instagram, where one can see the sky in the background turned blood red. The symbolic red moon of the movie Bulbbul can also be seen in the sky. In the caption of the post, Anushka wrote:

The sky is painting the whole town red. Are you ready for what’s coming?

Bulbbul release date

Bulbbul is releasing on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie's release date is June 24, 2020. It is a Hindi-language horror film written and directed by Anvita Dutt. Anushka Sharma is co-producing it along with Karnesh Sharma.

Bulbbul cast and summary

Bulbbul film stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. It traces the journey of a man who returns home and finds that her brother's child bride has grown up to be a beautiful girl. The movie is all about love, betrayal, crime, anger, and the supernatural. Anushka Sharma had shared some snips from the movie on her Instagram to add on to the intrigue related to the movie. Here are the pictures that she shared:

(Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram)

