Anushka Sharma's Most Romantic Films That You Will Fall In Love With

Anushka Sharma marked her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. The actor not only carved a niche for herself in the industry but also stunned with her performance as a debutante opposite a superstar. Known for her stellar performance and portrayal of strong characters, Sharma has worked with almost every big production house to date. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best romantic films of all time.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s best Bollywood romantic movies you must watch

1. Phillauri

Anushka Sharma donned the producer’s hat for the second time with this romantic comedy film. Phillauri revolves around a man who marries a tree possessed by a spirit. Played by Anushka Sharma, the spirit becomes a threat to his love life. However, she is amiable. As the film proceeds, she comes across a revelation of her beloved’s unfulfilled promise who disappeared on his wedding day.

2. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Sharma collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in this tragic romantic film. Sharma faces heartbreak on confessing her feelings to the leading actor. However, she uncovers the truth and helps him reunite with his love interest. Her jolly and happy-go-lucky attitude accentuates the movie experience.

Also read: Most Romantic Scenes From The Anushka Sharma Starrer 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

Anushka Sharma plays a dancer in this comedy film featuring family drama. She falls in love with Ranveer Singh’s character on the cruise ship, where she works. She impressed the audience with her sizzling chemistry. The film revolves around the problems in Mehra’s family, who celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on a cruise ship. Despite being a supporting role, Sharma’s character stood out, thanks to her impeccable performance.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Most Memorable Moments From 'PK' You Must Check Out

4. Band Baaja Baraat

Anushka Sharma portrays an ambitious Delhi lass Shruti who starts her wedding planning company with Bittoo (Ranveer Singh). But she falls in love with her business partner. This changes things between the duo, who start their new venture. This refreshing story features the incredible chemistry between Singh and Sharma as they discover friendship, hatred and eventually love towards each other.

5. Jab Harry Met Sejal

This movie marks Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s third collaboration after Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Jab Harry Met Sejal showcases Sharma as a bubbly girl who manages to change Khan's character. As Harry meets Sejal, he receives another chance to experience life and enjoy every moment.

Also read: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh: 5 Power Couples Of Indian Sport

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Adorable Throwback Pictures That You Can't Miss; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.