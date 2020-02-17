Most Romantic Scenes From The Anushka Sharma Starrer 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

The film Jab Tak Hai Jaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It revolves around the life of Samar (Khan), who is an army officer. He comes across a discovery channel intern Akira (Sharma). The movie is filled with flashback moments as Akira reads his diary.

The film revolves around the life of Samar, who meets Meera (Kaif) and was quick to fall in love with her. However, destiny has something else planned for him as he meets with an accident. Meanwhile, Meera prays for his well-being and promises to never see him again. Akira reunites the duo with her sheer efforts and selflessness. We have compiled some of the most romantic scenes from the film:

Here are the most romantic scenes from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

1. Akira shoots her documentary while Samar diffuses bomb

In this hilarious scene, Akira films her crush while he is diffusing a bomb. She follows Samar wherever he goes. Therefore, she climbs the bridge behind him and cheers him up. She also playfully asks him to be her boyfriend. Akira’s happy-go-lucky attitude and impeccable dialogue delivery make this part very romantic.

2. Samar proposes to Meera

This scene is quite intensely romantic. Samar proposes Meera to marry her in the church again. He gently holds and kisses her hand. While Meera, who is clad in a gorgeous red saree, looks her with welled up eyes.

3. Akira expresses her feelings

After two long weeks of hard work and ultimate fun, Akira packs up to leave the army camp. She concludes her documentary with the last interview with Samar. Amid chat, she reveals her feelings for him. Though Akira is aware of the consequences, she clears the air by saying that she does not expect anything from him and her love for him is real.

4. Samar’s promise

Meera asks Samar to promise that he will maintain their friendship. She asks him to say that they will never cross their limits. This scene marks an important beginning as everything changes with this.

