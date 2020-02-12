The Debate
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli And Other Bollywood Couples That Will Give You 'hug Day' Goals

Bollywood News

Here is a list of couples likes Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and other Bollywood celebrities who will give you hug goals this Hug day. Take a look at pics here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
anushka sharma

On February 12 every year, we celebrate Hug Day. Hug Day is a day that celebrates the love of two loved ones. A hug is the simplest way of expressing love and affection as it is warm and will make your partner feel safe as he/she is in your arms. On this day, the partners give each other a warm and tight hug which will show how much they love each other.

Similarly, several stars of the Hindi film industry have been treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and videos of themselves hugging their partners. These couples have chosen hugs over words and pictures as a symbol of their love. Let’s take a look at such Bollywood couples who have chosen hugs as a means of showing their love to their loved ones.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MC VARUNDVN (@varundvncity) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OHH GURU👳‍♀️ (@ohhguru) on

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal) on

Meera Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

(Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and Shahid Kapoor Instagram)

 

 

