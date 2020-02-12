Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli And Other Bollywood Couples That Will Give You 'hug Day' Goals

On February 12 every year, we celebrate Hug Day. Hug Day is a day that celebrates the love of two loved ones. A hug is the simplest way of expressing love and affection as it is warm and will make your partner feel safe as he/she is in your arms. On this day, the partners give each other a warm and tight hug which will show how much they love each other.

Similarly, several stars of the Hindi film industry have been treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and videos of themselves hugging their partners. These couples have chosen hugs over words and pictures as a symbol of their love. Let’s take a look at such Bollywood couples who have chosen hugs as a means of showing their love to their loved ones.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika cheering and hugging Ranveer when he won his award for best actor :) #StarScreenAwards (tfs @xhameex) pic.twitter.com/gD9ftdti5e — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) January 24, 2016

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt was seen hugging Ranbir Kapoor at the best friend's party, these stars also look like this https://t.co/u7l9wUA99e pic.twitter.com/zXYv1xrp7J — CHANDAN SEN (@CHANDANSEN1998) September 18, 2019

Meera Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Tight Hugging Rt @Saifeena_Best Photo: Exclusive - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets #Tashan pic.twitter.com/aZPYiPSNLr — Kareena Updates (@KareenaUpdates) January 16, 2014

Love is pink. Happy anniversary to our favourites Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan ✨ pic.twitter.com/uHUStf6Mn8 — arif (@Pluviophile_Aw) October 16, 2019

(Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and Shahid Kapoor Instagram)

