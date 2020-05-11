Anushka Sharma Movies That You Can Now Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

Anushka Sharma is one of the A-listed actors in today’s generation. The actor has completed over a decade in this industry and has successfully created a unique place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Anushka Sharma entered Bollywood with Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). Anushka is known to be an extremely versatile actor and knows how to get the spark for any character she plays. Here are the movies of Anushka Sharma that you can now watch on Disney+ Hotstar, anywhere anytime. Read ahead to know more:

Anushka Sharma movies on Disney+ Hotstar

Matru Ki Bijlee ka Mandola (2013)

Matru Ki Bijlee ka Mandola is a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. The movie cast includes Anushka Sharma, Pankaj Kapur, and Imran Khan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Harry, an industrialist, who loves his daughter Bijlee, and the bond they share with Harry's man-friday, Matru. Bijlee's plan to wed the son of a politician, however, brings twists and turns in the lives of Matru, Bijlee and Mandola. You can now watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar anytime.

Bombay Velvet (2015)

Bombay Velvet is an Anurag Kashyap directorial. The movie cast includes Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an ordinary man, who goes against all odds and forges his destiny to become a 'Big Shot'. You can now watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar anytime.

Phillauri (2017)

Phillauri is an Anshai Lal directorial. The movie cast includes Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, and Suraj Sharma. The plot of the film revolves around a man who must marry a tree to ward off threats to his love-life, but the tree turns out to have more spirit than the man bargained for. You can now watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar anytime.

Sanju (2018)

Sanju is a Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The movie cast includes Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Dia Mirza in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the biopic of the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt: his film career, jail sentence and personal life. You can now watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar anytime.

