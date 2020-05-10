Anushka Sharma Is A Vigilant Activist Of Climate Change Crisis And Here Are The Proofs

Anushka Sharma has established herself as one of the top actors in the Indian film industry today. She has starred in several hit films including Sultan, NH10, PK, Sanju., etc. In addition to acing her game on the big screen, Anushka Sharma has also made a name for her herself in the fashion line with her brand, Nush.

Anushka Sharma has also been very vocal about various social causes especially environmental issues like climate change. She has always made it a point to educate her fans on the same through her social media. She also shares various posts and advocates principles to save planet Earth. Take a look at some of the times when she did so.

Anushka Sharma’s posts that are proof of her environmentalist efforts

1. Anushka Sharma took to social media way back in 2018 to share the sad demise of the last surviving white male rhino. She also explained how the animal could have survived a few more years if humans did not damage the environment so badly. She even pointed out how each one of us led to this incident that is now leaving animals extinct.

2. Climate activist, Greta Thunberg criticised many world leaders at the United Nations on their ignorance in handling environmental problems. Anushka Sharma shared the same video on her social media while explaining how climate change is very much a reality. She urged fans to listen to the young activist in the video and act upon the same at the earliest.

3. Anushka Sharma shared a post by Hollywood actor and environmentalist, Leonardo DiCaprio in 2019. The post focused on how the Amazon rain forest has been burning since days and there has been no coverage about the same by the media. She questioned the media and asked them why such an important aspect of the environment is not being covered at all.

4. Anushka Sharma shared this picture on her social media last year where a polar bear is seen walking on melting glaciers. She captioned the picture as “SOS” which means ‘Save Our Souls’. She emphasised on how the rising temperatures have been adversely affecting the wildlife.

