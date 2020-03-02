Ranbir Kapoor's Movies On Amazon Prime: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bachna Ae Haseeno And More

Ranbir Kapoor is unarguably one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. The actor who is only 13 years old in Bollywood, has given the industry some massive hits like Sanju, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti, etc. Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming ventures- Brahmastra and Shamshera are also making too much noise. Meanwhile, online platforms like Amazon Prime also has many of Ranbir Kapoor's popular films for you to binge-watch on a lazy day. Given below is the list of Ranbir Kapoor's movies that are available on Amazon Prime and are a must-watch too.

Ranbir Kapoor's movies on Amazon Prime

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is an adventurous romantic drama. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, the movie won the hearts of fans with its beautiful story-line and the stars' on-screen chemistry. Ranbir plays the role of a lively traveller, who has what he wants but not what he needs, which is love. He then falls in love with a woman who teaches him some important morals of life.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil depicts the journey of Alizeh and Ayan, Ranbir and Anushka Sharma, who remain friends throughout as they explore together and eventually realise their love for each other. The film received a thumbs up from the audience at the Box Office. The songs from the film particularly received heaps of praises from many and have hit the milestone on YouTube.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, saw a super collection the Box Office. The movie entails the story of Prem, essayed by Ranbir, who does everything possible from his end to help Jenny, played by Katrina. Jenny then realises that she no-more loves her boyfriend and has fallen in love with Prem, who stood beside her thick and thin. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Bachna Ae Haseeno, one of Ranbir Kapoor's movies on Amazon Prime is directed by Siddharth Anand. Ranbir plays the role of Raj Sharma, who shares relationships with Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba. But he then learns the reality about love after various struggles in a relation. Kapoor's charming role in the movie is still fresh in the hearts of fans.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube )

